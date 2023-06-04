Head to Head Analysis: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) vs. Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -34.20% -21.08% -12.71% Kyndryl -8.07% -27.55% -4.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Samsara and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 5 4 0 2.44 Kyndryl 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Samsara currently has a consensus price target of $23.30, indicating a potential downside of 4.15%. Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.80%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Samsara.

43.1% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 66.1% of Samsara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Samsara has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyndryl has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Samsara and Kyndryl’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $652.54 million 19.53 -$247.42 million ($0.47) -51.72 Kyndryl $17.03 billion 0.17 -$1.38 billion ($6.06) -2.07

Samsara has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyndryl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

