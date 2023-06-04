Head to Head Comparison: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) & Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts 2.65% 4.71% 0.84% Veris Residential -19.41% -4.61% -1.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Veris Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $669.59 million 0.42 $17.76 million ($0.22) -19.18 Veris Residential $355.02 million 4.34 -$52.07 million ($0.77) -21.81

Volatility & Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braemar Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Veris Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 0 3 0 3.00 Veris Residential 0 2 2 0 2.50

Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.97%. Veris Residential has a consensus price target of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.44%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Braemar Hotels & Resorts beats Veris Residential on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Veris Residential

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded on May 24, 1994 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.