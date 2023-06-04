Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0507 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $15.57 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00054148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,599,916,410 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

