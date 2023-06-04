Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HP. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE HP opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Helmerich & Payne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

