Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 262,575.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,527 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Henry Schein by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 36,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 573,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,332. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

