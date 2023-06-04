Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,482 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average is $129.04. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.