Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,654 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 602.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000.

Shares of FIVE opened at $182.55 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.62.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

