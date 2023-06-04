Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,328 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $99.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.