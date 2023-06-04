Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,964 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after buying an additional 57,637 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

