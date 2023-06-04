Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Tops $176.99 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $176.99 million and approximately $178,779.97 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00018034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026415 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,880.17 or 1.00067820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.86128146 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $169,868.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

