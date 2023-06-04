Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Stock Position Raised by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,168 shares during the period. Hertz Global comprises about 2.3% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hertz Global by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

HTZWW traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.79. 126,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,205. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78.

