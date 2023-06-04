Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Now Covered by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.53. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

