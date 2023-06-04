Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

HEP stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 127,176 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 110.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,340 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

