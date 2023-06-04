Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Holly Energy Partners Price Performance
HEP stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.