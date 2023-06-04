Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Hits $1.47 on Top Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $73.73 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00005418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.4615237 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $10,747,661.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

