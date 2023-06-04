ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.24

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, ICON has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $229.04 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 958,952,895 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

