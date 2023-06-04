Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG) versus U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Critical Review

Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG – Get Rating) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Index Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.6% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Index Oil and Gas and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A U.S. Energy 2.67% 1.50% 1.02%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Index Oil and Gas has a beta of 26.01, meaning that its share price is 2,501% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Index Oil and Gas and U.S. Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Index Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Energy has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 128.04%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Index Oil and Gas and U.S. Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Energy $44.55 million 0.84 -$960,000.00 $0.04 37.01

Index Oil and Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Energy.

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Index Oil and Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Index Oil and Gas

Index Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the prolific petroleum system. The company was founded in February 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

