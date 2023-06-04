Insider Buying: More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR) Insider Acquires £72,500 in Stock

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating) insider Roderick McIllree acquired 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £72,500 ($89,594.66).

More Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of TMOR stock opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday. More Acquisitions Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.95.

More Acquisitions Company Profile

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

