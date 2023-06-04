Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $7,870,454.64 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,143,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.73.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 320.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

