Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) SVP Sells $3,835,871.92 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $221.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.18. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310,583 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 171.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after acquiring an additional 305,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

