Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) SVP Sells $3,835,871.92 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ SMCI opened at $221.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.18. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.
