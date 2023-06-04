Insider Selling: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Sells $545,875.00 in Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Jarecke Gebauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after purchasing an additional 528,712 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,788,000 after buying an additional 73,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,151,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,024,000 after acquiring an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

