Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.87 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.867 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This is a boost from Insurance Australia Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

