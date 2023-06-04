Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.87 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.867 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This is a boost from Insurance Australia Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.80.
About Insurance Australia Group
