Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 64,916 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,669,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.40. 278,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,556. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.90 and its 200-day moving average is $189.75.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

