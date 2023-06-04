Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,239 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,902,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,154,000 after purchasing an additional 105,468 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.26. 7,368,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,280. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.44.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.