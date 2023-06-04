Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,239 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,902,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,154,000 after purchasing an additional 105,468 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.26. 7,368,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,280. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

