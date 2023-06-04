Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.49% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,488,000.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 131,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,836. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,146.44 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,359.39%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

