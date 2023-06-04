Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 319,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 365,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.47. 12,922,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,150,546. The company has a market cap of $410.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

