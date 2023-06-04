Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,451 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 527,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 192,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,964,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,258.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 207,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 367,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,057. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

