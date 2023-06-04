Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 14,170 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SPDW stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 2,883,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

