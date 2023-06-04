Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $38.20 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 384,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF comprises about 1.0% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

PPLT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.67. 49,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $104.67.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

