Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.8% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,535. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $317.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.76. The firm has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.25.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

