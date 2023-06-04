Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VLT opened at $10.29 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

