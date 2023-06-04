iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 2.70% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $25,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 572.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

