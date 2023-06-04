J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JDWPF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 750 ($9.27) to GBX 900 ($11.12) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded J D Wetherspoon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Shares of JDWPF stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

About J D Wetherspoon

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.