Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 130,000 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen accounts for 7.3% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 645,437 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 587,441 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 598.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 233,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 210,009 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTVE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of PTVE stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 221,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,136. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

