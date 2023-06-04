Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Terex by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Terex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,176,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Stock Up 8.8 %

TEX traded up $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 954,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

See Also

