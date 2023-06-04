Jade Capital Advisors LLC Invests $670,000 in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Middleby accounts for approximately 2.0% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 230,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Middleby by 23.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after acquiring an additional 334,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Middleby by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,088,000 after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Trading Up 4.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $6.32 on Friday, reaching $139.50. 510,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average is $143.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $162.02.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

