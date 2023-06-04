Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 0.8 %

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS ( OTCMKTS:JRONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.8547 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 42.56%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

