Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0098

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.62 million and approximately $147,407.30 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00026737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019759 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015778 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,082.46 or 1.00006816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00964213 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,082.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.