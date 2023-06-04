Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $16.63 million and approximately $147,450.01 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00026708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019617 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015464 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,272.32 or 1.00011689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00964213 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,082.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

