JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMCGF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMCGFGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk Stock Performance

PMCGF stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

