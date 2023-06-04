JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Target Price to GBX 550

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.54) to GBX 550 ($6.80) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.56) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 680 ($8.40) to GBX 550 ($6.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC raised ASOS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($14.83) to GBX 1,000 ($12.36) in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised ASOS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $806.67.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Trading Up 1.8 %

ASOS stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.