JUNO (JUNO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $115,453.62

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and $115,453.62 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 76,064,951 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

