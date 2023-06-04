Kepos Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Kepos Capital LP grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,002 shares during the quarter. CF Acquisition Corp. VII makes up 1.1% of Kepos Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth $9,930,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth $6,444,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter worth $4,880,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth $3,467,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,972,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFFS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 35,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,817. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

