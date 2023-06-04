Kepos Capital LP Buys 7,300 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7,300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.36. 1,509,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,261. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

