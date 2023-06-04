Kepos Capital LP Buys New Holdings in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.22% of TPB Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

TPB Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPBA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,947. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

TPB Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.

