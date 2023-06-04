Kepos Capital LP Grows Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 185.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,218,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,876,214. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

