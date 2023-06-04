Kepos Capital LP Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,573 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.47% of Clene worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clene by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Clene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLNN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Clene Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,895. Clene Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,151.64% and a negative return on equity of 4,043.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clene Profile



Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

