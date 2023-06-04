Kepos Capital LP Invests $2.51 Million in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $265,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NSTB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.