Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 343,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 2.02% of PepperLime Health Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.36 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

