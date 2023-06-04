Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 4.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

COST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.59. 2,284,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,261. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $497.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

