Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. 6,221,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,349. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.60. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.